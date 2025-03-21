Malda Zilla Parishad presents Budget worth Rs 224 crore

Malda: The Malda Zilla Parishad presented its comprehensive Budget for the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26.

The total Budget allocation stands at Rs 2,24,31,21,155.00, with the highest allocation of Rs 127.53 crore designated for the Public Works and Transport Department.

The Budget presentation was attended by all members of the Zilla Parishad, office bearers, Sabhadhipati Lipika Barman Ghosh, ADM (Malda Zilla Parishad) Sheikh Ansar, and other administrative officials on Wednesday afternoon.

Barman Ghosh emphasised the Budget’s transparency and structured planning. She stated: “This Budget has been meticulously planned, with special focus on public works, transport, public health, education, culture, and the environment. The primary objective is the welfare of the common people.” The Leader of the Opposition in the Zilla Parishad, Abdul Hannan, criticised the Budget, calling it a “grand spectacle.”

He remarked: “Every year, large budgets are announced, but the living standards of common people remain the same. Crores are allocated to government departments, yet questions remain about the effective implementation of these funds.”

However, even within the ruling party, opinions were divided. Some leaders questioned whether the increased allocation for developmental projects would translate into tangible benefits for the people. Others supported the focus on infrastructure, education, and healthcare, believing that these investments would contribute to the district’s long-term growth.

The key Budget allocations include Rs 127.53 crore for Public Works & Transport, Rs 18.56 crore for Education, Culture, Information & Sports, and Rs 54.50 crore for Public Health & Environment.

Additionally, Rs 1.55 crore has been allocated for Child & Women Development and Social Welfare, while Forestry & Land Reforms will receive Rs 10.05 crore.

The Fisheries & Animal Resources sector has been allotted Rs 17.49 lakh, and Food & Supplies will receive Rs 10 lakh. Lastly, Rs 1.05 crore has been designated for Small Industries, Electricity & Traditional Energy. Compared to the previous financial year 2023-24, where the allocation was Rs 3,02,13,57,314.00, the budget has been reduced for 2024-25, amounting to Rs 1,91,68,57,314.00. For 2025-26, the allocation has been slightly increased to Rs 2,24,31,29,156.00.

Additionally, the actual revenue collection for the previous year stood at Rs 1,39,05,55,709.62, raising concerns about whether the new budget allocations will be effectively utilized.

While the Malda Zilla Parishad’s budget signals a focus on developmental projects, doubts remain regarding its execution.

The opposition continues to question whether the allocated funds will be effectively spent for public benefit.

Meanwhile, the common people of Malda wait to see how much of the budget’s promises will be fulfilled in reality.