Malda Zilla Parishad presents Budget of over Rs 191 crore

Malda: In continuation of the overall development of the rural areas, the Budget of Malda Zilla Parishad (MZP) of Rs 191 crore 68 lakh 57 thousand 314 was presented on Monday at the Binoy Sarkar Atithi Abas in English Bazar.



The Budget has been decreased by about Rs 110 crore from last year in the current financial year. Lipika Barman Ghosh, Sabhadhipati of MZP, alleged that allocation of money from various funds under the Central government has been stopped.

However, in presence of 4 out of 5 elected members of Congress and 1 out of 4 members of BJP, 34 elected members of the Trinamool raised their hands in support of this Budget.

Lipika Barman Ghosh said: “The allocation of money in the Budget this year is much less than last year but no loose end is being kept in the overall development of rural areas. Money allocated from the funds under certain Central government schemes is not available now as these have become self-governing. Special emphasis has been laid on roads, health and education. That is why more money has been allocated towards those projects. Rs 5 crore has been allocated for schools and education sector, Rs 3 crore for the health sector, Rs 1 crore for the development of tourist places, Rs 15 crore has also been allocated to prevent the erosion of the Ganga River banks. The financial allocation for the Pathashree project is Rs 20 crore.”

Abdul Hannan, the leader of the Opposition, said: “We have only a handful of members. There is no possibility of contradictory questions. However, we are hoping that the projects passed in the Budget meeting will improve the condition of the

common people.”