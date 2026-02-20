Malda Zilla Parishad passes Rs 233 cr Budget

Malda: The Malda Zilla Parishad unanimously passed its budget for the financial year 2026–27, approving almost a total outlay of Rs 233 crore — a 10 per cent increase from last year’s Rs 212 crore allocation.

The Budget meeting was attended by Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Sheikh Ansar Ahmed, Sabhadhipati Lipika Barman Ghosh, Sahakari Sabhadhipati Rafikul Hossain and members of both the ruling and opposition benches. The proposal was passed with consensus among all members present.

According to officials, the enhanced budget aims to strengthen key public service sectors across the district.

Special emphasis has been laid on education, healthcare, drinking water supply, road infrastructure, and drainage development. Sabhadhipati Lipika Barman Ghosh said: “This year’s budget reflects our commitment to inclusive development. We have increased the allocation by 10 percent to ensure better delivery of essential services, particularly in rural areas.” ADM Sheikh Ansar Ahmed stated: “The Rs 233 crore budget has been structured with priority to infrastructure and basic amenities. The administration will closely monitor implementation to ensure transparency and timely execution of projects.”

District officials expressed optimism that the enhanced allocation would accelerate the developmental initiatives and improve overall civic amenities in the district during the 2026–27 financial year.