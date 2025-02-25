Malda: Youth with mental health issues go missing before treatment

BALURGHAT: A young man with mild mental health issues went missing near Dishari Health Center in Malda, sparking concern in the area.

According to reports, on February 21, Sarat Chandra Barman, a resident of Nafar village under Panjul Gram Panchayat in Hili block, brought his 26-year-old son, Kubir Barman, to Dishari Health Center for treatment. However, before receiving medical attention, Kubir suddenly ran away after having a meal at a nearby hotel. Since then, he has not been found. His father lodged a complaint at the English Bazar Police Station and also reached out to Hili Police Station for assistance.

Sarat Chandra Barman has urged both the police and the public to help locate his son.

Speaking to the media, he said: “My son has been missing from Malda since 4 pm on February 21. I brought him here for mental health treatment but he disappeared before we could see a doctor. I have filed complaints in both English Bazar and Hili police stations.

I urge the authorities to find my son as soon as possible.”