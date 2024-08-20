Malda: Youth held for manhandling, threatening on-duty doctor & nurse

Malda: Within a week of the transfer of the BDO of Habibpur for assaulting an on-duty doctor of RN ROY Rural Hospital in Bulbulchandi on August 9, another case of manhandling of an on-duty medical officer (MO) and threatening a nurse by a youth surfaced up in Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital on Sunday night.

The police reached the spot immediately after the incident and arrested the accused youth.

The accused, Abinash Das, entered the nursing station in the ward at around 11 pm on Sunday and started abusing Shrabani Mandal, an on-duty nurse, and approached her aggressively. The nurse cried for help and Prabhakar Saha, MO, came to her aid along with others. Das, without stepping back, manhandled Saha and tried to reach out for the nurse. He also continued to use slang words and even threatened to kill her.

The general duty assistants and others present there restricted the youth and called the police. IC Harishchandrapur Police Station with a huge contingent of police reached the spot and arrested the accused youth.

Mandal said: “Such an incident during the night shift has made me feel unsafe. Even the civic volunteers could not be seen when I screamed out of fear. The youth threatened to kill me and manhandled the on-duty medical officer.”

Saha said: “We have filed a complaint with the police and demand for a safer environment for work at night.”

Rupesh Agarwal, secretary of North Malda organisational district of BJP, alleged: “Such acts are common to TMC men and this youth has been seen walking with minister Tajmul Hossain.”

Sanjib Gupta, anchal president of TMC, said: “Whatever party this youth may have ties with he acted wrong and should be strictly punished to stop such things from happening in future. The doctors and nurses do not deserve such treatment.”