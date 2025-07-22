Malda: Youth dies due to ‘medical negligence’, family stages protest

Malda: A tragic incident on late Sunday night has sparked public outrage at the Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital in Malda district after a youth died allegedly due to medical negligence. The victim, Manjar Ali (28), was reportedly denied timely treatment following a road accident, leading to angry protests by his

family and locals.

According to eyewitnesses, Manjar and his two brothers were traveling from Sultanagar to Bihar on a bike to distribute wedding invitations when their vehicle collided with a car near the Kumedpur area, close to the Bengal-Bihar border. All three sustained serious injuries.

Local residents rushed them to Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital, but the victim’s family alleges that no doctors were available at the time. “My brother was alive when we brought him in. But instead of starting treatment, the hospital staff asked for documents and wasted precious time,” said Nazim Ali, Manjar’s injured brother. The delay allegedly proved fatal for Manjar, a resident of Bihar’s Shalmarhi village. His brothers, Nazim and Shakir, were later shifted to Chanchal Super Specialty Hospital for treatment.

Grieving and enraged, the victim’s family and others staged a protest in front of the hospital. “We want answers. Why wasn’t he treated on time? How many more lives will be lost before this hospital functions properly?” questioned a relative. However, hospital authorities denied any negligence. “The patient was already deceased when brought in. Our doctors were on duty,” said Block Medical Health Officer Choton Mondal.