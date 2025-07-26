Malda youth deported to Bangladesh despite valid Indian documents; kin cries for justice

Malda: A 21-year-old youth from Jalalpur village under Kaliachak Police Station has reportedly been deported to Bangladesh after allegedly being mistaken for an illegal immigrant. A video showing the youth, identified as Amir Sheikh, went viral on Bangladeshi social media platforms on Friday, triggering panic and concern in his native village.

Amir, who had migrated to Rajasthan three months ago in search of work, had lost contact with his family for nearly two months. His family recognised him in the viral video, where he is seen narrating his ordeal and alleging that Rajasthan Police arrested him suspecting him to be Bangladeshi. Despite presenting his Aadhaar card, he claims the police refused to accept it as valid proof of identity. According to Amir’s account, after being handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF), he was forcefully pushed back into Bangladesh through the Tripura border.

The video, reportedly posted by a Bangladeshi national, shows Amir wandering helplessly, pleading for help to return home. Local police from Kaliachak have visited Amir’s family and recorded their statements. The district magistrate has also directed the concerned Block Development Officer to visit the family and provide necessary assistance.

Administrative sources confirm that preliminary inquiries show Amir is indeed a legitimate Indian citizen.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, stated: “We are taking all the necessary steps in the matter and also stand by the family

with full support.” The incident has sparked a major political controversy. Trinamool Congress MP Mausam Noor said: “In BJP-ruled states, speaking Bengali is being equated with being Bangladeshi. This is a dangerous trend. Bengali-speaking Indians are facing harassment despite their legal documents. This is an insult to the Bengali community that played a crucial role in India’s freedom struggle.” On the other hand, BJP MP from Malda North, Khagen Murmu, blamed the state’s ruling party. “Illegal migration is rampant through this region. TMC leaders facilitate documents for infiltrators, which leads to genuine workers also being targeted in other states,” he claimed, adding: “I stand by every legitimate Indian citizen.”

Congress MP from Malda South, Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury, expressed concern and pledged support. “I have raised this issue in Delhi along with MPs from Assam. Amir is from my constituency and I will urge the government to take immediate steps to bring him back. This kind of abuse is unacceptable,” he said.