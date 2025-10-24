Malda youth creates history, wins Bronze for India

Malda: In a moment of pride for the entire district of Malda, 16-year-old Polash Mandal brought glory to India by winning the bronze medal in the Under-18 Boys’ 5000-metre race walk at the Youth Asian Games in Bahrain on Friday morning. This is the first-ever international athletics medal won by a youth from Malda—a district more known for its mangoes than for sports. Polash took 24:48.92s in the final to finish 3rd and win India’s second medal in the race walk at the event.

Born into a humble family in Bagbari’s 52 Bigha area near Malda Airport, Polash’s journey to the international stage is one of grit, perseverance and extraordinary determination. His father, Gaya Mandal, earns a living selling vegetables in the bustling Jhajhalia Market, while his mother, Doli Mandal, is a homemaker. Before leaving for Bahrain, Polash didn’t even have a proper pair of running shoes. “We couldn’t afford one,” said his father with tears in his eyes. “But his coach, Amitava Roy bought him a pair of sports shoes and almost managed everything. Today, he has made all of us proud.”

A student of class ten, Polash began his journey as a district-level athlete. His talent was soon spotted by national selectors and he was invited to train at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) camp in Bengaluru. From there, his dedication and discipline earned him a place on the national team representing India in Bahrain. Polash said: “I walked not just for myself but for my parents, my teachers and my country. This medal belongs to all of them.” His coach,

Amitava Roy, praised the young athlete’s focus and potential: “Polash’s best timing in 5000 metre is 22 minutes 44 seconds. He has a strong spirit and an unbreakable will. This bronze is just the beginning.”

Headmaster Tuhin Kumar Sarkar of Bibhutibhushan High School expressed immense pride: “Polash is an inspiration for every student. Despite poverty, he has shown what determination can achieve. We all dream of seeing him bring home the gold one day.”

As Malda celebrates this historic achievement, Polash’s journey from a vegetable seller’s son to an international medalist stands as a shining example of how hope, hardwork and community support can turn even the most modest beginnings into national triumphs.