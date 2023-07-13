Malda: Workers targeted, houses vandalised, says Trinamool

After the announcement of Panchayat polls results and the comeback of Congress in Malda, incidents of violence have started surfacing. Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and supporters are also being targeted in such incidents.

The central forces are still in the district and are being deployed in the place of occurrence.

The house of a TMC activist, Hajimuddin Shaikh, in booth no. 81, Anandipur village of Narhatta Gram Panchayat under the English Bazar PS was set on fire by unidentified miscreants.

In another incident the house of Aradhana Sarkar, defeated TMC candidate in booth 16, Hussainpur village was attacked by the winning candidate of Congress-CPI(M) alliance, Manowar Alam. Almost 500 people were at the victory rally of the winning candidate when the house was attacked and vandalised. Sarkar and her husband were beaten up. The police and Central forces reached the spot to control the situation.

Houses of TMC supporters were attacked in Gokulnagar area in Maharajpur GP under the Pukhuria police station on Wednesday night. The accused are the miscreants supported by the alliance candidate who had a win there. Jahinul Bibi, a resident, said that the village now was devoid of any males owing to the terror unleashed.

“They vandalised all the furniture of our houses and threatened us with sharp weapons,” said Shahina Parvin, a victim.

Santoshpur village under the Chanchal PS was in the grip of fear after the locals spotted some crude bombs in a packet near a nursery school on Thursday morning.