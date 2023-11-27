Malda: Women celebrate ‘Bonphonta’, pray for long life of their sisters

Malda: In a bid to counter male dominance over festivals and to create women’s own special day, some young women enthusiasts of Malda organised ‘Bonphonta’ for them, replicating the rituals of ‘Bhai Phonta’.



The campaign was done mainly through social media and the organisers picked up Monday for the event at ‘Maldar Uthon’ under the English Bazaar Police Station.

The event also turned into one of communal harmony for young Muslim women who also took part in the initiative. Mumtaz Khatun, a student, taking part for the first time in the event expressed joy over her experience.

The organisers set up all the arrangements through the social media platform and distributed various responsibilities among them.

“The 4th edition of this programme starts at 10 am. In ‘Bonphonta’, one woman gives phonta to the other wishing her long life, just as it is done on ‘Bhai Phonta’, using all the materials needed for the event like grass, paddy, curd etc,” said one of the organisers.

The idea of such a unique festival exclusively for women has already started to attract young women from colleges and universities and they are likely to join the celebration in future.

Trisha Gupta, a Gour Banga University student, said: “The idea has fascinated me and I am sure to join it.”

Sudeshna Maitra, the chief organiser, said: “The event has attracted many and we are receiving a very good response. We want to continue this festival and carry it on in future also.”