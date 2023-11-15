Malda: Woman murdered by husband, his associate

Two persons, including the husband of the deceased, have been accused of murdering a woman with a sharp knife in Simla area of Murcha under the Pukhuria Police Station in Malda. The murder allegedly took place over a dispute between the couple on Tuesday. The brutal incident took place in front of two little children of the woman.

The deceased housewife’s name is Supriya alias Deepa Singha, aged 35 years of Manipur village under Ratua Police Station. The accused husband Sujit Singha and another accused Sujit Mandal are absconding.

According to the family of the deceased, Supriya and Sujit fell in love and got married 11 years ago. Sujit is the second husband of the deceased. Supriya worked in a beauty parlour in English Bazar. Later the couple separated over a dispute. On Tuesday, the accused called his wife to the Simla area where he stabbed her.

Supriya was first taken to a local hospital in a bloody condition and then brought to Malda Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared her dead in the Emergency department.

Makhan Singha, father of the accused, said: “From last 8 years she has been living separately from her husband and daughter. She had a son from her previous husband and a daughter from Sujit. Her son was 2-years-old when Sujit married her. I don’t know why he committed such a crime.”