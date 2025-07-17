Malda: Woman gets lifer for killing mother-in-law

Malda: The 5th Additional District & Sessions Court in Malda sentenced one Marjina Khatoon to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of her mother-in-law, Golenur Bibi.

The judgment was delivered on Tuesday by Judge Monodeep Dasgupta under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident took place on September 13, 2022, in the Kaliachak area, and the FIR was lodged the following day.

The court found that Khatoon had attacked Golenur Bibi with a batkhara (a blunt weight), causing fatal injuries. The court, however, ruled that the nature of the crime, while brutal, did not warrant a death sentence.

“This was a heinous crime, as it was committed by Khatoon in front of her minor child owing to family disputes at night when the victim was sleeping,” said Public Prosecutor Amal Kumar Das.

“The court weighed the brutality, motive and scope of reformation before awarding life imprisonment.”Khatoon has also been fined Rs 10,000, failing which she must undergo an additional month of simple imprisonment.