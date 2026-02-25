Malda widow alleges fund diversion under Banglar Awas Yojana

Malda: Fresh allegations of irregularities under the Banglar Awas Yojana have surfaced in Malda, with claims that the first installment meant for a beneficiary was transferred to another person’s bank account.



The incident has been reported from Chari Anantapur Gram Panchayat under Kaliachak-III block in Malda. Adari Mondal, a widow and a bidi worker by profession, alleged that despite her name appearing on the beneficiary list, she did not receive the first installment of funds for constructing a pucca house.

“I live in a dilapidated mud house. After applying for the scheme, I was relieved to see my name on the list. About a month ago, I even received a message on my phone stating that the first installment had been credited. But when I went to the bank, I was told that no money had been deposited in my account,” Adari claimed. She further alleged that the funds were credited to another bank account under the same name and accused the panchayat authorities of manipulation. She has submitted a written complaint to the BDO, demanding a proper investigation.

However, Chari Anantapur Gram Panchayat Upapradhan Shyamal Mondal denied the allegations. “Not only Adari Mondal, but a few others have faced similar issues. The administration will look into the matter. There has been no wrongdoing from our end,” he said.

The issue has triggered political reactions. BJP leader Amlan Bhaduri alleged, “Such incidents have become frequent under the Trinamool-run panchayats.”

District Trinamool spokesperson Ashish Kundu said: “If any corruption is found, our party will not tolerate it. The administration will take appropriate action after the investigation.”