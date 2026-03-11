Malda: Weather plays spoilsport for litchi; mango orchards bloom

Malda: In Malda, known for its rich fruit production, the season seems to have turned into an unusual contest between mango and litchi. Farmers often remark jokingly that when mango thrives, litchi tends to suffer. This year, the saying appears to be proving true again, as favourable weather has led to abundant blossoms in mango orchards while litchi cultivation is facing a significant setback.



Across the district, mango growers are optimistic as orchards are laden with abundant blossoms this season. Farmers say the trees are full of mukul (flower buds), raising hopes of a bumper harvest if weather conditions remain favourable in the coming months.

Officials from the district Horticulture department said that even if a quarter of the mango blossoms survive, Malda could witness a record mango production this year.

However, the situation is completely different in litchi orchards. Instead of flowering, many litchi trees have developed fresh leaves, which has significantly reduced the chances of fruit formation. According to horticulture experts, unfavourable weather conditions during the flowering stage prevented proper development of litchi blossoms. “Only about 50 percent of the litchi trees have produced blossoms this year. The rest have developed tender leaves instead of flowers due to weather fluctuations,” said Samanta Layek, Deputy Director of the district horticulture department.

“Early rainfall before winter triggered vegetative growth in the trees, which prevented flowering.”

The development has left litchi growers worried, especially those who had taken loans to cultivate the crop.

Malda is the second-largest litchi-producing district in Bengal after Murshidabad. The district produces several varieties, including the popular “Bombai” litchi cultivated mainly in the Kaliachak region. These litchis are exported to various international markets. According to the Horticulture department, litchi is cultivated in about 1,553 hectares across the district this year, an increase of nearly 50 hectares compared to last season. The highest concentration of litchi orchards is in the three blocks of Kaliachak, followed by Ratua and English Bazar.

Last year, Malda produced nearly 8,900 metric tonnes of litchi. However, officials now estimate that this year’s production may drop significantly to around 5,000–6,000 metric tonnes. “Litchi cultivation is in a difficult situation this year and farmers may incur heavy losses,” said Ujjwal Saha, president of the Malda Mango Merchant Association. “But the good news is that mango orchards are full of blossoms. If there is no natural calamity, Malda may see a record mango harvest.”

For now, Horticulture officials are advising farmers to carefully protect the existing blossoms with irrigation and pest-control measures.