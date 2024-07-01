Malda: WBSEDCL to give extra connection to charge e-vehicles

Malda: The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) is going to give an extra electricity line with a meter for charging e-vehicles. The charge of the units of electricity for this special connection, dedicated for e-vehicles, will be lower than the domestic connection, informed WBSEDCL officials in a press conference held at the Malda Press Corner on Monday morning.

The e-vehicle owners can now apply for the connection and submit money as per the power requirement estimation. The officials also said that they are making a wide publicity of the scheme for people to make use of this opportunity.

WBSEDCL has also been replacing traditional uninsulated cables with Low Tension Aerial Bundled (LTAB) cables on overhead power lines. These cables are insulated to avoid accidents. As a result, if the branches of the trees fall on the electric wire during heavy rains or storms, the cable will not snap easily. Even accidents like electrocution can be avoided.

Soumen Das, Regional Manager of WBSEDCL, said: “A total of 7,000 kilometres of this cable has been sanctioned for the district and it will be completed in one-and-a-half years from now. The demand for electricity during the heatwave was maximum and almost 400 megawatt daily was being consumed. We have engaged more manpower as per requirements and managed the situation.”

Das added that this LTAB cable will also bring down power interruption and low voltage.

The low voltage issue will further be dealt with by setting up 10 new power substations at strategic locations of the district, including one each in Manikchak and Habibpur, with a capacity of 132 kilowatt.

“We have a scattered habitation of people everywhere so more substations are to be installed to ensure a high voltage power distribution system. We are also asking people to come forward and apply for the connection exclusively for their e-vehicles,” said Das.