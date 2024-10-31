Malda: Violence erupts over ‘extramarital affairs’

Malda: Tensions escalated in Sherpur village under the Kaliachak Police Station on Tuesday evening when local residents detained two individuals, Md. Ismail Ali and Eyarusa Parvin, over allegations of an extramarital affair.

The situation rapidly deteriorated as police intervened to ensure the safety of the detained individuals.

The police received a call about the detainment at 7:05 pm. Upon arrival, officers found a crowd demanding a local arbitration meeting, or ‘Salishi Sabha’. Despite efforts to de-escalate the situation, the crowd grew increasingly hostile, with some members armed with sticks and sharp weapons. As police attempted to escort the detained individuals to safety, they were met with resistance and violence. Bricks and bamboo sticks were hurled at officers, resulting in injuries to one police personnel who was promptly taken to Sujapur Rural Hospital for treatment. In response to the escalating violence, police seized multiple weapons from the scene, including bamboo sticks and iron implements.

The police have registered a case under multiple sections of the law, including charges of unlawful assembly and assault. The two arrested individuals have been forwarded to court, while police continue to monitor the situation. Police confirmed that the area is now peaceful.