Malda: ‘Untimely rain likely to boost mango yield in 2024’

Malda: Untimely rains due to the influence of Cyclone Michaung in Malda have produced a golden chance of bumper yield of mangoes in 2024.



According to farmers, scientists and even Agriculture department officials, though the rain has been a curse to the vegetable and rice production, it has come as a boon to mango.

As the freshness of the mango trees has increased by receiving rain water in the beginning of winter, there is a possibility of abundant budding in the mango orchards.

Last year there was a record mango yield in the district. Mango experts have marked that possibility once again in the coming season.

Due to three days of untimely rain due to the impact of the cyclone, there are reports of massive damage in winter vegetable cultivation across the district. Several vegetables, including tomato, eggplant, and potato suffered disastrous effects. A huge loss is also expected in rice cultivation.

Samant Layek, deputy director of district Horticulture department, said: “This early winter rain is good for mango cultivation. The mango trees have been cleaned in the rain. The dust coating and insects on the leaves are also gone. As a result, the trees are now much fresher. Buds will come on the tree after a month.”

Mango is the main economic crop of Malda district. In this district, almost 31 thousand 700 hectares of land is cultivated with mangoes. Thousands of people in the district are directly and indirectly dependent on mangoes. Last year, nearly 4.5 lakh metric tons of mangoes were produced in Malda district.

Ujjal Saha, president of Malda Mango Merchants Association, said: ‘’The farmers are greatly benefitted as the mango trees get water at the beginning of winter. Weak plants are rejuvenated in the rains and will recover from the weakness. The pale gardens have now turned green so there is a huge possibility of increased mango production.’’