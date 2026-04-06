Malda unrest: Over 200 quizzed, 45 held

Malda: Mofakkerul Islam, the lawyer identified as a key accused in the Mothabari unrest in Malda, has come under intense scrutiny by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over suspicious financial transactions and alleged involvement in orchestrating the violence. Investigators have traced transactions worth nearly Rs 74 lakh in his bank account, raising serious questions about the source and purpose of the funds. The agency is probing whether the money was used to mobilise crowds and incite the attack on a convoy carrying judicial officers.



According to NIA sources, Islam had reportedly purchased large tracts of land in Malda and Itahar over the past few years, with many transactions allegedly made in cash. Officials are now coordinating with banks and the Income Tax Department to examine his financial records and identify those who transferred money to his account. Authorities suspect that funds may have been collected from multiple sources as part of a larger conspiracy.

The probe has also revealed that the attack on the judges’ convoy may have been pre-planned. Video footage accessed by investigators shows bamboo barricades placed on the road to block the convoy’s movement. A pilot vehicle was allegedly targeted during the incident, leading to an accident and forcing at least two vehicles to take an alternate route.

Meanwhile, Malda’s Additional District Magistrate (Zilla Parishad), Sheikh Ansar Ahmed, has been served a show-cause notice for alleged dereliction of duty. He is accused of engaging directly with protesters and assuring them of resolving voter list issues within four days without approval from higher authorities. His presence among the protesters and public address using a microphone have raised questions within the administration.

The violence erupted on Wednesday night over allegations of deletion of names from the voter list. The situation escalated when three judges and four other judicial officers were confined inside the Block Development Office (BDO) at Mothabari for several hours.

Though police later rescued them, their vehicles were reportedly vandalised during the evacuation. So far, over 45 people have been arrested, and more than 200 individuals have been questioned.