Malda: Two youths arrested for gangraping a housewife

Malda: Two youths were arrested for gangraping a housewife in Malior 1 gram panchayat area under Harishchandrapur police station.

The accused youths threatened to kill the woman if she told anyone about the incident. The woman filed a complaint against the youths following which they were arrested. An investigation is on.

The woman was married in Bihar but lives in a hut next to her maternal house in Malior. For the past one month, the woman has been living with her 3 children while her husband has gone out of the state for work.

The victim said: “I received a phone call late on Monday night which said that my cattle had come out of the shed. When I came out to check two young men covered my face with a cloth and dragged me to the nearby field and raped me.”

The next day the housewife and her mother went to the police and filed a complaint against the youths with the help of neighbours. The mother of the victim demanded the highest possible punishment of the accused.

The arrested youths Anjarul Islam (23 years) and Sakiruddin (24 years) were produced in the Chanchal sub-divisional court on Wednesday.