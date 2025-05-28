Malda: Two toddlers drown in separate incidents

Malda: A wave of sorrow swept through Malda’s Habibpur block after two toddlers drowned in separate incidents. The heartbreaking deaths occurred in Machhli Kandar and Perapur villages, both under Habibpur Police Station.

In the first incident, one-and-a-half year old Rocky Mondal, son of Parimal Mondal, was playing in the courtyard of his house in Machhli Kandar village when he accidentally fell into a nearby pond. Family members rushed to retrieve him and took him to Bulbulchandi Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

On the same day, a similar tragedy unfolded in Perapur village of the Aktoil region. Ranjit Hembram, also aged one-and-a-half years, reportedly drowned in a pond while playing near his home.

Despite efforts by the family and neighbours, the child could not be saved.

Locals expressed shock and sorrow over the untimely deaths, highlighting the dangers of uncovered water bodies near residential areas. Authorities have urged families to remain vigilant, especially with young children, to prevent such devastating accidents in the future.