Malda: Two people arrested for possessing fake Indian currency

Kolkata: Two people were arrested for being in possession of fake Indian currency by a team of West Bengal Special Task Force at Bandhapukur More under English Bazar Police Station.



The Bengal STF had conducted a raid on Friday evening based upon an information received by them.

Fake Indian currency notes amounting to Rs 1,46,000 of Rs 500 denomination were seized from the two accused, identified as Basir Miya (50) and Saddam Hossain (31). Both are from Sitamarhi in Bihar.

A case has been started at Englishbazar Police Station over the STF West Bengal complaint. According to the preliminary investigation, it has been found that the accused allegedly collected the fake currency from Malda and were trying to return to Sitamarhi to utilise them. A detailed enquiry is being conducted over the matter.