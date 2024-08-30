Malda: Two migrant labourers die in 2 separate incidents

Malda: Two migrant labourers from Malda lost their lives in two separate incidents. Their bodies reached their respective villages on Thursday morning with a shadow of grief engulfing their villages.



In the first incident, Jayedul Momin (27), a resident of Madia village under Manikchak Police Station, fell down from a pole when it collapsed at the time of installation of an electric transformer in Hyderabad.

The body was returned to his village on Thursday morning.

In a separate incident, Sheikh Noor Islam, aged 28, from Natuntola area under English Bazar Police Station, died in a similar manner.

Noor Islam had recently travelled to Jharkhand for work, leaving behind his wife, two young children and his mother.

He was working on a tower installation when he fell to his death. His body was brought back to his home on Thursday morning.

The locals in both cases appealed for possible government help for the future of the widows and children of these deceased migrant workers.