Malda: Two labourers die in house collapse

Malda: Two construction workers died and one was injured when a part of an old house collapsed during construction in Jamtalli area of Ward 12 under English Bazar Municipality on Sunday afternoon.



Police, firemen and locals rushed to the spot and rescued them from under a collapsed 14-feet-high concrete wall. After being taken to Malda Medical College and Hospital, the duo was declared brought dead. These two labourers are yet to be identified. Suvo Choudhury aged 28 years is under treatment in MMCH.