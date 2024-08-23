Malda: Two, including Cong GP Pradhan, arrested for extorting money

Malda: Two local Congress leaders of Kaliachak, Ravan Mondal and Matiur Rahaman, have been arrested for extortion. Mondal, current Pradhan of Sahabajpur Gram Panchayat (GP) and Rahaman, former Pradhan of Charianantapur GP, have allegedly been sending fake notices claiming to be from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Kolkata.



These notices, written in English, falsely accused recipients of drug trafficking and the duo demanded money to avoid pressing charges.

Local residents and traders were targeted, with some being asked to pay up to Rs 5 lakh. Ajit Mondal, a trader, was asked for a payment to ‘resolve the issue.’

He got suspicious and instead filed a complaint with the police.

The Golapganj Police, acting on the complaint, arrested Mondal and Rahaman. They are now facing charges

of fraud.

Faizal Raja, SDPO Kaliachak, said: “The accused had no connection to the Narcotics Control Bureau and a case of fraud has been filed. The court ordered seven days of police custody for the suspects on Thursday. An investigation is on.”