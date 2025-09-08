Malda: Two bodies found under culvert

Malda: A cloud of mystery has descended over Mothabari in Malda after two young men were found dead beneath a culvert on Sunday. The bodies of Raju Ghosh (27) and Bibek Mondal (30), both residents of Mondal Para in Mothabari, were recovered from under the Shambhu Mor culvert by the local police.

According to police officials, a motorbike was discovered near the bodies and initial investigation suggests the possibility of a road accident.

However, the police have not ruled out other angles. The bodies were later sent to Malda Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The incident has triggered speculation among locals, with several residents alleging foul play.

“They were healthy young men. How can both die together in such a way? We demand a thorough inquiry,” locals, who were present at the spot, said.

Minister of State for Irrigation, Sabina Yeasmin visited the site and assured justice.

“This is a tragic and shocking incident. I have spoken to the police, and a full investigation will be carried out.

If there is any foul play, strict action will be taken,” she said.

Police at Mothabari station have begun a detailed probe into the deaths.