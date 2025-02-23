Malda: Two arrested in TMC leader’s death threat call case

Malda: The police have arrested two persons, Shahadat Sheikh of English Bazar and Wasim Akram of Kaliachak, in connection with the death threat made to Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury over the phone.

Four others have also been detained for questioning. Shahadat, the main conspirator, who used to travel to Bihar’s Purnia and Katihar for work, had little contact with his family, according to his mother. Akram is a SIM card seller and the SIM used in the crime was supplied by him though his family have denied his involvement in the case.

Local residents mentioned that Shahadat had shown significant behavioural changes in recent years, but none had imagined he could issue such a threat. Speculation is rife about his possible connections with a criminal gang from Bihar, though no concrete evidence has emerged. Even he went to Kolkata to make the threat call to baffle investigators.

Following this incident, Malda district Trinamool Congress president and Malatipur MLA, Abdur Rahim Boxi, expressed strong discontent with the police’s handling of the case.

He issued a stern warning, stating that if the police fail to take appropriate action, Trinamool Congress workers will not remain silent and will crush the conspirators. He claimed that the threat was part of a deeper conspiracy, linking it to past incidents like the murder of Dulal Sarkar.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has strongly criticised Boxi’s statement. South Malda BJP General Secretary, Amlan Bhaduri, refuted any involvement of opposition parties, arguing that the Trinamool Congress itself harbors criminal elements. He accused the ruling party of using criminals for their own interests and now facing backlash from those same groups.

Investigators suspect that the call was made using a cloned phone number or advanced internet technology. Cyber experts have been consulted to trace the origin of the threat. The situation remains tense, with political blame games intensifying while the investigation continues.