Malda: Trinamool worker hacked to death with sickle

Malda: In a shocking incident, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker, Subal Ghosh (45), was brutally hacked to death with a sickle in the Baroduari area of Mahadipur under English Bazar Police Station in Malda district. The incident took place on Sunday night while he was on his way to attend a relative’s rice ceremony.

According to the victim’s family, local miscreants took advantage of the power outage in the area to ambush Subal Ghosh. He was chased and mercilessly attacked with multiple blows from a sickle. Severely injured, he was later discovered in a bloodied state and rushed to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Family members allege that Subal, being an active TMC worker involved in campaigning, had become a target of BJP-backed miscreants. Specific allegations have been made against Lalchand, Rocky, Hridoy and Bapi Ghosh, among others. The police have detained a woman from the accused’s family, while the rest remain absconding.

Ashish Kundu, spokesperson of Malda District TMC, condemned the incident, stating: “This is a politically motivated murder by BJP-backed goons. We demand immediate arrest of all culprits.”

In contrast, BJP’s South Malda President Ajay Ganguly dismissed the political angle, claiming, “It appears to be a result of a family feud. Mahadipur was peaceful until the upcoming assembly elections stirred tensions.”

Subal’s son Sujan Ghosh and brother-in-law Shubhankar Ghosh have also demanded swift justice. Police investigation is underway.