Malda: Trinamool holds huge rally against ‘BJP’s anti-people policies’

Malda: The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) staged a massive protest rally in English Bazar on Thursday, voicing opposing the BJP-led Central government’s “anti-people policies,” alleged negligence toward Bengal and attempts to incite communal discord.

The day’s events began with a large public meeting at the Malda College Ground, where TMC state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar delivered a fiery speech, accusing the Centre of enacting policies that, he claimed, have inflicted hardship on ordinary citizens.

“BJP has tried to snatch from the general people of Bengal — their food, work and shelter. This is a conspiracy hatched to paralyse Bengal through continuous neglect. The people of Bengal are now against this led by Mamata Banerjee, our Chief Minister. Malda today has put up a grand show of protest,” said Majumdar, addressing the gathering.

Following the meeting, the Maha Michhil (grand rally) began, witnessing active participation from every ward of English Bazar and Old Malda municipalities, as well as grassroots workers from all blocks of the district.

The rally marched through the core areas of English Bazar, culminating at Post Office More, where another public meeting was held at a street-corner.

TMC leaders strongly criticised the BJP government, accusing it of withholding vital funds for key welfare schemes such as the PM Awas Yojana and the 100-day rural employment programme. They also condemned the Centre’s indifference to the issue of Ganga erosion in Malda and alleged that it was fostering religious division in the country. Thousands of supporters marched, waving party flags and raising slogans in a powerful show of unity and resistance. The rally was under tight security to ensure peace and order. TMC leaders reaffirmed their commitment to defending Bengal’s interests and challenging what they termed as “injustices” by the Central government.

Jay Prakash Majumdar was joined by state ministers Sabina Yeasmin and Tajmul Hossain, Malda Zilla Parishad Chairperson Lipika Barman Ghosh, TMC District Chairman Chaitali Ghosh Sarkar, District President Abdur Rahim Boxi, former ministers Sabitri Mitra and Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, and other senior leaders like Samar Mukherjee, Kartick Ghosh and Shyam Prakash Gupta.