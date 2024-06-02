Malda: Trinamool expects poll results in its favour

Malda: The local leaders of Malda from the ruling party in Bengal, Trinamool Congress, are anticipating favorable results in both Parliamentary constituencies of the district based on the assumed support from women beneficiaries of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. Moreover, for the first time in these two seats, North and South Malda, the number of votes cast by women has far surpassed that of men in all 14 Assembly segments under these Parliamentary seats. This statistic has also fueled speculation of TMC wins in both seats.



According to district Social Welfare department, almost 9,11,703 beneficiaries are registered under Lakshmir Bhandar in Malda, receiving regular funds in their bank accounts. There are more than 5 lakh women beneficiaries under the scheme in the 7 Assembly segments of North Malda and more than 4 lakh in the 5 assemblies of South Malda in the district. Two Assembly constituencies, Farakka and Samserganj, of the South Malda seat are in Murshidabad district. In Farakka and Samserganj, 9129 and 14210 more women voted than men, respectively. A total of 94920 and 103189 females turned out to vote in Farakka and Samserganj ACs, respectively.

As a major part of TMC’s campaign before the general elections 2024, this particular scheme was highlighted by the party throughout the state and district leaders are almost certain to lead in the EVMs based on the support of these women. According to the Voter’s Turnout report, a total of 68062 more women than men in North Malda and 60046 women from the 5 ACs of Malda in the South Malda seats have cast their votes in the district.

A total of 7,41,887 women in North Malda and 5,26,943 from the 5 ACs falling in Malda district in South Malda seat have exercised their democratic right to vote.Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, state general secretary of TMC, said: “The Lakshmir Bhandar scheme is one of the finest welfare schemes, a brainchild of our party supremo, Mamata Banerjee, which has helped innumerable women with their economical empowerment. It’s now a matter of time for both of our candidates, Prasun Banerjee and Shahnawaz Ali Raihan from North and South Malda seats respectively, to be declared as winners.”