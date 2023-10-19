Malda: Tribals worship Goddess Durga with hymns in their own dialect

Malda: Instead of Sanskrit Slokas and Mantras, Goddess Durga is worshiped with hymns sung in tribal dialect in Bhangadighi village in Kendpukur area under the Habibpur Police Station, Malda.



The frenzy over this century-old Puja is still at a high in this tribal populated block of Malda. There are no dazzling pandals or lighting here. On the contrary, Goddess Durga is worshiped in a small tin house in the village. The essence of the Puja is its stark simplicity. There is an altar of Maa Durga in the house and Puja is performed here with great devotion for years. This ancient Durga Puja is about 150 years old in Kendpukur having a history of its own.

Initially this Puja was of a family and was popularised by Lob Hansda. The Puja was started by him after he received instructions from the Goddess of performing it in a dream.

Lob Hansda then used to live in Hakrol village under the Nachol Police Station in Rajshahi district of Bangladesh. Even today, the Goddess is worshiped here following the rules and regulations of the tribal community. The people of the tribal community organise a feast for the devotees. A special “kheer” is offered to the Goddess on Navami and then distributed among the devotees coming from the nearby 5 villages.

Instead of a Brahmin priest, an elderly tribal worships Goddess Durga according to their specific religious practices.

Babulal Hansda, present heir of the family, said: “This Puja was first organised by my grandfather in India. The locals here have a great devotion and respect for this Puja. Basically, it’s our family Puja which has now been included in the community. I cannot bear the expenses alone and the villagers always stand by me. I have tried for the government help but am yet to get it.”