Malda: Training in sign language for over 400 teachers held

Malda: In order to educate Children with Special Need (CWSN) studying in general schools under inclusive education and teachers in these schools Samagra Sikhsa Mission (SSM) is conducting a training-cum-workshop for over 400 teachers in Indian Sign Language (ISL) in Malda.



The training is being conducted in 4 phases at the District Training Center (DTC) in English Bazar. The 2nd phase was completed on Friday.

Among CWSN, specially deaf and dumb children are mainly targeted to teach sign language so they can communicate with others better.

The district SSM officials expect the trained teachers to spread it among teachers and students of his or her school so that communication for the CWSN with teachers and other students become easier. There are 416 such students in the 15 blocks of the district. Pankaj Kumar Das, project coordinator of SSM Malda, said: “We want the spread of sign language widely to use this as an educational mode for deaf and dumb children. The 3rd phase will begin from March 16 and continue till March 22.”

Sagnik Choudhury, a trainee teacher from a school of Habibpur, said: “Vijay sir conducted a very impressive training to us and we are confident to impart this to our colleagues and students.” The programme is also aimed to contribute to the socialisation of CWSN more using the sign language widely. The more people interact with special children the more they will be included in the society.

Jameel Fatima Zeba, additional district magistrate education, said: “Such training is first in Malda and is very useful in inclusive education. We have already set up 2 resource hubs in 2 subdivisions and 15 block-wise centres for education of the CWSN in the district. Many other districts will have this training programme after Malda.”