Malda: Tragic accidents leave one dead, 2 critically injured

Malda: A tragic accident on Monday morning claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman at the Ratanpur Hospital More area in Malda’s Ratua.

The victim, identified as Amina Khatun, was travelling from her in-laws’ home in Satmara village under Pukhuria Police Station to her parental home in Kashimpur Babupura, Chanchal.

Around 6 am, while riding her scooter through Ratua, a ‘bhutbhuti’ (motorised van) allegedly hit her from behind, causing her to fall. Moments later, a tractor coming from Baharal ran her over, killing her on the spot. Police from Ratua Police Station recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. The tractor has been seized, though both the tractor driver and the ‘bhutbhuti’ operator are absconding. A search is underway.

In a separate incident on Sunday, two youths were critically injured near Nurpur Stand in Manikchak. A speeding four-wheeler travelling from Ratua towards Mathurapur lost control after one of its tyres burst. The vehicle crashed head-on into an oncoming motorcycle, leaving both riders severely injured. Locals rushed the victims to Malda Medical College and Hospital.

The accident triggered tension in the area before Manikchak Police brought the situation under control and launched an investigation.