Malda traders seek review meet to boost MSME and agri sectors

Malda: The Malda Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MMCCI) has urged the state government to convene a review meeting to address key policy issues raised during the “Synergy and Business Facilitation Conclaves, 2025–26” held recently in Malda.

In a letter to the Hon’ble Minister of MSME&T, Government of West Bengal, MMCCI president Ujjal Saha requested the department to issue necessary orders to the General Manager, District Industries Centre (DIC), Malda to organise a district-level review meeting. The Chamber emphasised that such a meeting would “help MSME units and entrepreneurs to move forward and avail government benefits”.

The Chamber’s memorandum highlights several long-standing demands, including the creation of a new industrial park, reclassification of Malda as a ‘Y Zone’, and waiver of agricultural marketing tax on key agro-products like maize, silk cocoon and jute. It also seeks the reopening of Malda Airport, establishment of a second Mahananda Bridge and GI registration for Malda’s famed Pokhraj potato.

“Malda’s economy is deeply rooted in agriculture, sericulture, and small-scale industries. We need policy interventions to unlock its full potential,” said Saha.

The memorandum also stresses infrastructural upgrades, including cold storage facilities, modern pack houses, and tourism promotion at historical sites like Gour and Adina.

MMCCI has forwarded copies of its appeal to senior state officials, including the Chief Secretary and the Addl. Chief Secretary of MSME&T, seeking “immediate action and cooperation to strengthen Malda’s MSME ecosystem”.