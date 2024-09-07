Malda: Trader shot in Harishchandrapur

MALDA: A trader was shot in Harishchandrapur while returning home from the market on Thursday evening. The incident occurred around 7 pm in the Velabari area under Harishchandrapur police station.



According to police and local sources, Sachin Poddar (55 years) and his son Bhola Poddar (23 years), residents of Kusturiya, were returning home by bike from a market near the Bangla-Bihar border area. As they reached a deserted field in Velabari, two assailants on a motorcycle pursued them. Despite their efforts to escape by increasing their bike’s speed, the assailants managed to catch up and fire at Sachin. The bullet struck Sachin on the left side, exiting through his abdomen, causing him to collapse on

the ground.

Bhola quickly transported his critically injured father to Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital. Upon receiving the news, police from Harishchandrapur police station arrived at the location. Bhola said: “There were 2 assailants and their faces were covered with black cloth.”

The police are currently reviewing footage from nearby CCTV cameras to determine whether the attack was due to personal enmity or an attempted robbery. Local residents speculate that the incident might be related to illegal activities and Sachin could have been connected with illegal activities including drugs.