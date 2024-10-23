Malda Town Stn redevelopment: Phase-I set for Dec completion

Malda: The Malda Division of Eastern Railway is making significant strides in the redevelopment of Malda Town Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. With an investment of Rs 35 crore for the first phase, the project aims to modernise passenger amenities and enhance overall travel experience, positioning Malda Town as a model station in Eastern India.

Divisional Engineer Pankaj Kumar highlighted that the first phase of the redevelopment is currently 75 per cent physically completed with key facilities nearing finalisation. This includes the first-class waiting hall, reserved lounge, concourse area and a central command building, all expected to be operational by December 2024.

The redevelopment encompasses a comprehensive plan to transform the station into a world-class facility. Key features include separate blocks for arrivals and departures, modern restrooms, enhanced waiting areas and improved pedestrian pathways. A striking architectural design will grace the station, complete with aesthetic façade lighting and large video walls to create a welcoming environment for passengers. The project also emphasises accessibility, ensuring that the station is fully ‘Divyangjan-friendly,’ making it easier for differently-abled passengers to navigate. A central command building will oversee streamlined operations, enhancing safety and efficiency. The first phase focuses on extensive civil, electrical and signaling works, alongside the construction of a 12-meter foot overbridge (FOB) and roof plaza. The redevelopment effort is not only aimed at modernising the station but also reflects local art and historical influences, creating a unique aesthetic appeal. Following the completion of phase 1, plans are already in motion for phase 2, which will introduce a new arrival block and additional commercial and office spaces, further expanding the station’s capabilities.

The official inauguration of the newly revamped Malda Town Station is slated for December 2024. “We are doing everything very carefully keeping in mind the convenience of the passengers,” said Kumar.