Malda Town Hall gets major facelift: 300 seats replaced, facility renovated at Rs 60L

malda: Finally there is reason enough to cheer for the residents of Malda, especially the cultural circle.



The age-old Malda Town Hall located in English Bazar has been renovated and is now equipped and ready to host programmes.

The century-old theatre was in a dilapidated state. The stage required immediate repair work. From lights to the sound system, including the air conditioners, most of the components were malfunctioning. The toilets were also in poor condition.

Cultural events, political events and meetings of various institutions were not being organised in the theatre owing to the sorry state of affairs. Finally, the English Bazar Municipality came to its rescue.

The sound system, curtains, air conditioning, green rooms, along with seats have been given a new look. Even the exterior of the hall has got a facelift. A sum of almost Rs 60 lakh was allocated for this renovation by the State Public Works and Urban Development Department.

The renovated Town Hall was officially inaugurated on Wednesday evening by Abu Taib Mohammad Rafiqul Hossain, Sabhadhipati of Malda Zilla Parishad and Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda in the presence of Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, Chairman of English Bazar Municipality.

Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury said: “The Malda Town Hall has been completely renovated at Rs 60 lakh. This money was allocated from the State Public Works and Urban Development Department.”

The theatre hall will be rented out for various events. About 300 new seats have replaced the old ones. Mural artworks of Rabindranath Tagore and Nazrul Islam have been installed at the entrance of the theatre.

Historical relics of Gour have also been included in the artwork. Oil paintings adorn the walls of the waiting room.

Malda Town Hall was built in 1902. Later the hall was named after Bipin Bihari Ghosh, one of the freedom fighters of the district and is still known by that name.

“We’ve been waiting for this day. Thanks to EBM for such a wonderful effort. People who require a venue for three hundred or less can book this hall and will not be compelled to book larger venues unnecessarily,” said an official.