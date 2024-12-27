‘Malda Town-Digha special train to generate 3500 additional berth’

Malda: The Eastern Railway has announced the launch of a special winter train service between Malda Town and Digha to cater to the increasing rush during the festive and winter holiday season.

The introduction of the 03465/03466 Malda Town–Digha–Malda Town special train is expected to generate an additional 3,500 berths, providing much-needed relief to passengers struggling to secure tickets. The Malda Town–Digha Special, a convenient option for those seeking a peaceful getaway, will operate every Saturday from December 28, 2024, to January 25, 2025.

The train (03465) will depart Malda Town at 13:10 pm and arrive at Digha the next day at 02:00 am.

The return service (03466) will run every Sunday from December 29, 2024, to January 26, 2025. It will depart from Digha at 05:00 am and reach Malda Town the same day by 18:30 pm, the Eastern Railway said in a press note.

The train will make scheduled stops at key stations, including Rampurhat, Sainthia, Andal, Asansol, Adra, Bankura, Bishnupur, Midnapore, Kharagpur, Panskura, Tamluk, and Kanthi, ensuring accessibility for passengers from various regions. Recognising the heavy rush of passengers during the winter season, the Eastern Railway aims to make travel more convenient and comfortable. Digha, known for its tranquil beaches and scenic beauty, is a popular destination for winter travellers seeking a break from the city. Tickets for the Malda Town–Digha Special are available for booking through the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) and online platforms, ensuring easy access for travellers.