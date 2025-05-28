Malda: Toto driver’s son heads to Israel for post-doctoral research

Malda: In an inspiring tale of determination and grit, the son of a toto (e-rickshaw) driver from a small village in Malda is set to fly to Israel to pursue post-doctoral research after earning his PhD in Mathematics from IIT Kharagpur.

Shib Shankar Saha hails from Tulshidanga in Gazole block, where his father, Kalipada Saha once worked as a street hawker before becoming a toto driver. Despite living in poverty, Kalipada and his wife Ruma fought every hardship to ensure their son receives the best possible education.

“Life was never easy for us,” said Kalipada, wiping his tears of joy. “I used to sell goods from market to market. Feeding the family itself was a struggle.

Later, with the help of a bank manager, I managed to buy a toto with a loan. Since then, I drove it every day to keep the household running and support my son’s studies.”

After completing his Madhyamik (Class 10) from Gazole High School, Shib Shankar moved to Kolkata and continued his education at Jadavpur High School. He then pursued higher studies in science at Ballygunge Science College and later earned a place at IIT Kharagpur, where he completed a PhD in Graph Theory.

Now, he has received an offer for postdoctoral research at a reputed university in Israel — a moment of overwhelming pride for his parents. “We had nothing but dreams for our son,” Kalipada added. “My wife Ruma and I stood by each other and never gave up. Today, our son’s success feels like a reward for all our sacrifices.”

Shib Shankar’s story has become a beacon of hope for the people of Gazole, proving that perseverance, dedication, and the power of education can change lives, no matter how humble the beginnings.