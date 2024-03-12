Malda tops list of disbursing death benefits in state

Malda: The Malda district topped the list of disbursing death benefits to the bereaved families of migrant labourers in Bengal. A total of 39 such families have received death assistance from the state government through the department of Labour in the district since the inception of the scheme on March 23, 2023 in a single year. The districts of Birbhum and Purba Medinipur are at the second and third spot respectively.



A total fund of Rs 79.78 lakh has already reached the bank accounts of the families of the deceased labourers who were enlisted under Karmasathi Parijayee Shramik Kalyan Prakalpa. Three such families were from Harishchandrapur I block, five from Ratua I, one each from Ratua III and Chanchal II. In a benefit distribution programme on Tuesday at the Town Hall in English Bazar Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself distributed the benefits remotely from Siliguri to 10 bereaved families.

One labourer, Masum Ali of Harishchandrapur, also received his benefits for disability caused at his workplace in Telangana. He lost his left hand in an accident at a rice mill. A sum of Rs 1 lakh was transferred to his bank account for his accidental disability being 80 per cent. Under this scheme, the family of a deceased worker gets Rs 2 lakh for accidental death and Rs 50,000 for normal death or disability below 80 per cent. Also, the migrant workers get pensions depending on the situation.

Further, Banerjee virtually inaugurated 15 various services for the people from her meeting in Siliguri which includes water supply, solar power facilities in GP offices, water ATMs, solar powered arsenic treatment water plant, Malda College PG building extension, three khadi production units, telemedicine service, warehouse and roads worth over Rs 35 crore. The foundation stones for 13 projects and schemes, including 11 roads, Gazole BSA Stadium development and infrastructure development of Samsi market worth over Rs 32 crore were also laid by the Chief Minister.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “We have also disbursed various benefits to the people through this programme which they applied for in different Duare Sarkar and Janasanjog camps.”