Malda tops in ‘Jana Sanjog’ camps in terms of footfall, resolving issues

The Malda district has topped the list regarding footfalls and resolving issues in the Samasya Samadhan Jana Sanjog (problem solving and public relations) camps organised throughout the district as per the directives of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The second position has been secured by Darjeeling.

Within 13 days of the camps, there has been a huge gathering of people in these two districts. Malda recorded over 3 lakh footfalls in nearly 4 thousand camps.

On January 20, the Samasya Samadhan Jana Sanjog programme was launched across the state. The programme aims to bring the benefits of 20 schemes, including Laxmir Bhandar, caste certificate distribution, Kanyashree, Swasthya Sathi cards, old age allowance and others. On Monday, the chief secretary of the state reviewed the progress of the programme related to each district through a video conference. During the conference, Malda was found to record the maximum number of footfalls and for resolving the highest number of problems in the whole state. After this revelation, the district administration has decided to give more emphasis to this programme.

From January 20 to February 6, a total of 4288 camps have been held in Malda, 2788 in Sadar and 1510 in Chanchal Sub-Division, with a total footfall of 2,99,164. In the Sadar Sub-Division, the footfall is 1,89,995 and in Chanchal Sub-Division, the number is 1,09,169.

The average footfall per camp is 70. The number of applications received till February 6 is 28,423 with 13,879 under process, 14,247 approved, including the service delivered for 13,460 and only 297 rejected. An average application disposal percentage is 48.4 per cent. The district administration is going to organise 5849 camps with some of these to be held in the evening for farmers to attend who remain busy with agricultural work during the day.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “The number of booths in the district are 3085 and each will have 2 camps. If a deficiency is found in the applicant’s documents, it is being procured to disburse them effectively. A speedy disbursal of the problems has also been ordered. We have also addressed the problems of the farmers who found it difficult to visit camps

during daytime.”