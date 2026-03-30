Malda tops Bengal in road accidents

Kolkata: Malda recorded the highest number of road accidents in West Bengal in 2025, overtaking East Midnapore, while West Midnapore reported the highest number of fatalities for the second consecutive year, according to data from the Integrated Road Accident Database (I-RAD).



Malda logged 837 accidents during the year, marginally down from 843 in 2024, but enough to move ahead of East Midnapore, which recorded 815 cases, down from 860. West Midnapore followed with 760 accidents, ahead of East Burdwan at 758 and Murshidabad at 590.

In terms of fatalities, West Midnapore topped the list with 453 deaths, though lower than 511 the previous year. East Midnapore recorded 424 deaths, down from 481, followed by East Burdwan at 393, up from 339, and Murshidabad at 315, up from 310. Malda reported 307 deaths, down from 330.

Among other districts and police commissionerates, Jalpaiguri recorded 507 accidents and 117 deaths in 2025. The Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate reported 465 accidents and 275 deaths, while the Diamond Harbour Police District logged 457 accidents and 141 deaths. The Howrah Police Commissionerate recorded 446 accidents and 182 deaths, and Hooghly Rural reported 381 accidents and 205 deaths.

The data show a decline in accidents in several major districts, including East Midnapore and West Midnapore. However, fatalities remained high in key districts, with East Burdwan and Murshidabad recording increases in both accidents and deaths.

Among the 10 districts and divisions with the lowest number of accidents, Kolkata Bhangar Division remained at the top with 23 accidents in both 2024 and 2025, while deaths declined from 15 to 14. Kolkata South West Division moved to second place, with accidents dropping from 61 to 31 and deaths from 16 to 9. Kolkata South Suburban Division recorded 34 accidents, down from 48, though deaths increased from 11 to 14.