Malda to witness poll campaign of heavyweights from April 20 to May 7

Malda: Malda is going to host a bunch of heavyweights in the last fortnight before polls on May 7 from April 20 for their election campaign in favour of their respective candidates.The list includes names like Narandra Modi, Mamata Banerjee, Rajnath Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Mithun Chakraborty, Suvendu Adhikari and Dev, Bengali film actor. The chances of hosting Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi are also alive though not confirmed yet. The candidates of TMC, BJP and Congress-CPI(M) alliance have already filed their nomination papers and are on their final lap for the poll campaign.



The big show will start from today with Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of the state, having two public meetings, the first in Gazole Assembly constituency (AC) and the second in Manikchak. The same day will have Suvendu Adhikari, Opposition leader in the Assembly, in Amrity, English Bazar AC and in Ratua AC. The following day on April 21, Rajnath Singh will pay a visit to Nalagola of Habibpur AC for his poll campaign in favour of BJP candidates in Malda. After a day’s rest on April 22, Abhishek Banerjee is slated to have a roadshow in Baishnabnagar AC. The next day, Mithun Chakraborty, famous actor and BJP leader, is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Ratua followed by a public meeting in Gazole AC.

On April 26, Malda is going to host Narendra Modi for the first time. He is slated to address the public at a meeting on the Bypass Road under English Bazar Police Station, bordering the area of North and South Malda Parliamentary seats.

Once again, Mamata Banerjee will have 2 public meetings on April 28 — the first one is in Habibpur AC and the latter in Sujapur. On April 30, Banerjee will be addressing the public in Maldaha AC and will later take part in a roadshow in the English Bazar Municipality area. On May 1, Malda will host a public meeting of Abhishek Banerjee in Malatipur AC. The following 2 days, on May 2 and 3 filmstar and politician, Dev Adhikari will have a public meeting in Mothabari AC and a roadshow in Ratua respectively. Abdur Rahim Boxi, district president of Trinamool Congress (TMC), said: “In support of Prasun Banerjee and Shahnawaz Ali Raihan, Trinamool candidates of North and South Malda seats respectively, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee and Dev Adhikari will be having various meetings and roadshows. We have started preparations for the programmes to be attended by a huge number of supporters.”