Malda to take exams to fill nearly 1K posts in ICDS

Malda: Malda is going to take written exams for filling up nearly a thousand posts under Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) on September 22 and 29. The exam for Anganwadi workers will be held on September 22 while on September 29, the test will be for the recruitment and promotion of assistants (Sahayak). The appointment committee of the district administration has completed the preparatory meeting for this recruitment exam recently in presence of Sabina Yeasmin, Minister of State for Irrigation and North Bengal Development department. Other members of the committee, including Nihar Ranjan Ghosh MLA Chanchal with Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda with officials of concerned departments of all blocks of the district were also present in this meeting held at the Collectorate Building, district headquarters.



After the meeting, Yeasmin said: “A total of almost 80,000 candidates have applied online in Malda district for the recruitment of Anganwadi workers and assistants of ICDS. Nearly 50,000 applications have been received for Anganwadi workers and about 30,000 for assistants.”

A total of 171 Anganwadi workers will be appointed in Malda district against which almost 50,000 candidates have applied. There are 768 vacancies in the district for recruitment to the post of Anganwadi assistant. Online application forms were accepted from the first week of March 2024 in the dedicated government portal launched for this purpose.

The recruitment of ICDS staff in Malda was stopped in 2009 due to legal complications, including cases in the High Court. After a long time of overcoming all the complications, the District Social Welfare department issued the recruitment notification to fill the vacancies. Anindya Sarkar, Additional District Magistrate Development, who is in-charge of the concerned department, said: “We have started the recruitment process in ICDS, the vacancies of which were created a long time ago. Online applications have been accepted till March 31 and are now heading towards the written tests.”

Nihar Ranjan Ghosh said: “This recruitment was stopped in Malda for several years for legal complications which are gone now. Women clearing Higher Secondary examination will get this job

opportunity. They must be between 18 to 35 years of age. The recruitment process includes written and oral tests. Also, 539 women will be promoted as Anganwadi workers from the post of assistants.”