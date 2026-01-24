Malda to set up shopping mall for SHG women, land identified in English Bazar

Malda: In a step towards women’s empowerment and rural livelihood promotion, the Malda district administration has announced plans to set up a permanent shopping mall exclusively for Self-Help Group (SHG) women. The announcement was made during the inauguration of the third edition of the regional Srishtishree Fair, which began on Tuesday in English Bazar town.

Malda district is home to around 7,500 Self-Help Groups, with a total membership of nearly 7.4 lakh women. The proposed shopping mall will provide these women a year-round platform to display and sell products made by their own hands, ranging from handicrafts and boutique items to household products.

Addressing the inaugural programme, district officials said that several plots of land have already been identified for the project. “We have shortlisted a plot in the heart of English Bazar town for the proposed shopping mall,” said Sanjay Howladar, project director of the District Rural Development Cell. “The objective is to ensure that SHG women get a permanent space to showcase and sell their products throughout the year, not just during fairs.”

The regional Srishtishree Fair is being held at the Youth Welfare department ground in English Bazar.

The 10-day-long fair, which will conclude on January 29, has brought together artisans and SHG members not only from Malda but also from 19 other districts of West Bengal.

A total of 102 stalls have been set up, displaying a wide array of products including handmade garments, wooden furniture, decorative items and traditional handicrafts.

“The Srishtishree Fair is a government platform aimed at economic self-reliance of poor women,” an official from the administration said.

“Under the state government’s Anandadhara project, thousands of Self-Help Groups have been formed, and this fair helps them connect directly with customers.” The fair remains open daily from 12 noon to 8 pm. To attract more visitors, the administration has also arranged cultural programmes every day.

“From 4 pm to 8 pm, various cultural performances are being held at the fair venue,” Howladar added. Over the past five years, Srishtishree fairs have been organised across almost all districts of West Bengal, playing a crucial role in promoting women’s self-empowerment and showcasing grassroots entrepreneurship.