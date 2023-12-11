Malda: To prevent poaching, about 10 CCTVs installed in Adina Deer Park

Malda: The Adina Deer Park has been brought under CCTV surveillance to prevent poaching and also ensure the safety of tourists. In the winter season, various groups of migratory birds from the country and abroad have started flocking to the Adina Deer Forest.



The poachers have increased their activities to catch valuable migratory birds and sell their meat in the market at high prices. Aiming in that direction, about 10 close circuit cameras have been installed in the entire forest. The forest also attracts a lot of tourists during the winter season.

The Forest department will also monitor the deer and other animals there through the cameras so that tourists cannot give them any unwanted food.

Jiju Jaspar, Malda Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) said: “CCTV cameras have been installed in Adina Deer Forest to prevent poachers. Besides, the movement of tourists in the entire forest will be monitored through CCTV cameras.”

It is to be noted that the Adina Deer Forest is located on a few acres of land in Pandua Gram Panchayat area of Gazole Block. Currently, this deer forest has more than 100 deer of various species. There are also different types of animals here, including Nilgai and hare. There is also a huge water body on several bighas of land. Besides, there are also groups of different types of birds who come to catch fish.

Further, the tourists have to walk about two kilometers from the forest gate to the deer enclosure which causes difficulties to children and old people. In view of this, several measures, including battery-powered vehicles and road repairs are also being proposed to attract tourists.

Jasper said: ‘’A bunch of plans have been made for the improvement of the park. The proposal for a battery-powered vehicle has been sent to the state. The construction of the restaurant inside it is almost complete. Arrangements are being made to open the restaurant between February and March. Some more foreign birds are being brought. The work of making a cage for them is going on. In addition, fences are being raised around the forest area. Once this work is completed, consideration will be given to keeping wild animals in cages. Currently, Adina has 98 deer, 6 nilgai and several birds in cages.’’

Sudarshan Sarkar, Ranger Gazole, said: “People will come for picnics in the area adjacent to Adina Forest as soon as winter falls. Like every year, there are some restrictions here. DJ playing, plastic and thermocol are completely banned. Drinking water and toilet facilities are available near and inside the main gate. Two wheelchairs are also provided for the elderly and specially-abled.”