Malda to organise workshops for farmers

Malda: The Malda district administration is going to organise workshops for farmers with multiple objectives including qualitative improvement of crops and fruits.



This platform will also be used to spread awareness among the farmers about different benefit schemes of the state government.

Farmers will also be trained to produce quality seeds. Officials of various departments will be taking part in the workshops to be organised in the district and Gram Panchayat level shortly in July.

Recently, the district administration held an integrated meeting with the district horticulture and agriculture departments in the presence of farmers who shared their experiences. The decision of having district-level workshops based on a single crop or fruit was taken in that meeting.

Later, GP-level workshops will be organized.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “We’ll organise workshops on mango and 5 other crops and fruits each including dragon fruit. The steps to grow more quality fruits and crops will be discussed.

The farmers will also be made aware of the benefit schemes they are entitled to. These farmers will also be sensitized about using less pesticides and chemical fertilizers.”

In accordance with improving seed production in the district, Malda is going to have 20 ‘Beej Gram’ (seed villages). The farmers of these

villages will be specially trained to produce high-quality seeds to cut down the cultivation expenditure of the farmers. Dibanath Majumder, deputy director of the district agriculture department, said: “Our aim is also to enhance the income of the farmers.

The seeds cost around Rs 25 which the farmers buy from the market at Rs 150. If we can produce seeds through the farmers themselves they will certainly have more profit.

Malda is now having a good yield of maize which can be sold to the industries directly to benefit the farmers.

We are also working in that direction. Among fruits mango, malta, dragon fruit are under scanner.”

Further, the officials felt the need to educate the farmers about the correct quantities of chemicals or pesticides to be used to maintain the quality of the produce.

Malda mangoes are being sold in other states and even countries so quality control will be an important factor.

These workshops will provide the farmers with the knowledge to increase production without or with minimal use of chemicals or pesticides.