Malda to open 16 new fair-price medicine stores in rural hosps

Malda: In a major boost to the district’s public healthcare system, the Malda administration has initiated steps to strengthen health infrastructure by opening 16 new fair-price medicine stores across rural hospitals. The move aims to address the frequent shortage of essential drugs in government hospitals and ensure that patients are not harassed during medical emergencies.

The tender process for setting up the new outlets has already been completed, officials said. With this expansion, the total number of fair-price medicine stores in the district will rise to 19. At present, Malda has three such outlets—one at Malda Medical College and Hospital, and two others at Chanchal Super Specialty Hospital and Srirampur Rural Hospital in Habibpur block.

District Magistrate Priti Goel said the initiative was taken keeping patients’ difficulties in mind. “Sixteen fair-price medicine stores will be opened in rural hospitals across Malda district. All essential medicines prescribed in government hospitals will be stocked in these outlets so that patients and their families do not face problems, especially during night-time or emergency situations,” she said. According to health department sources, these stores will maintain an adequate stock of all emergency and essential medicines required for government healthcare facilities. Medicines will be available at a minimum discount of 70 per cent compared to market prices, significantly reducing the financial burden on patients.

Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Sudipta Bhaduri said the plan covers all rural hospitals in the district. “Tenders have been invited to ensure that fair-price medicine stores are opened in every rural hospital. Once operational, Malda district will have a total of 19 such outlets,” he said.

He added that while most patients will be able to purchase medicines at heavily subsidised rates, special provisions have been made for vulnerable groups. “For pregnant women, new mothers and their children, medicines from these fair-price stores will be provided completely free of cost,” Bhaduri said.

The new outlets will be opened at rural hospitals in areas including Araidanga, Bamangola, Bangitola, Gazole, Harishchandrapur, Hatimari, Malatipur, Mashaldah Bazar, Milki, Maulipur, RN Roy Rural Hospital, Ratua and Samsi, among others.

This initiative is aimed at improving access to medicines, reducing out-of-pocket expenditure for patients and strengthening the overall healthcare delivery system in Malda district.