Malda: To mark Fountain Pen Day, collector displays over 2,000 pens

Malda: It is said: “Pen is mightier than the sword” and that pen has gone through an enormous volume of evolution through the ages from its first appearance almost 2500 years ago with stone pieces to carve on cave walls.



The first Friday of November is celebrated as the Fountain Pen Day worldwide by enthusiasts. This occasion has been chosen to showcase numerous pens showing the evolution from pen to printer by Subir Saha, a collector of many things and a librarian by profession. With his collection of over 2000 pens, Saha placed them sequentially from the oldest to the newest in his own house.

He made stones carved in a manner once used to draw pictures on cave walls by people. Then following the evolution, he showcased pens made from reed, quills, bamboo, wood, brush ink, roller ball, ball, nib and many more.

Further to display the variety of pens, he collected engraving pens, stamp balls, spy pens with camera recorder, engineering, calligraphy pens. Some of them are cars, scooters, birds, flowers and what not. He even collected pens having knives inside them!

Not only these, pens worth lakhs of rupees made from valuable stones, gold, platinum and other costly materials are also in his mini museum which he collected from various sources either as gifts or by purchasing them.

Saha said: “The handwriting of a person includes one’s mind reflected on paper and it comprises one’s sense of art which we have lost in the use of printers and typewriters. I personally feel the importance of pens using which loads of classic literature, philosophy, researches and thoughts have been produced on paper. If a person realises the gradual evolution of this instrument to reflect one’s thoughts substantially, one can feel the changes it has brought to our writings.”

Saha is well-known in Malda for his keen interest in collecting a variety of things, such as stamps, coins, bird and insect nests, lamps and even hand fans.

“I have been collecting things since my childhood. Now, I only hope for a small museum under my name to show all my collections to the people, especially children who can feel their tradition and variety of nature through these,” said Saha.