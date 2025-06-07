Malda to launch special registration drive for migrant workers from June 9-22 for better access to benefits & support systems

Malda: In a proactive move to ensure the welfare of migrant workers returning home for Eid, the office of the Deputy Labour Commissioner, Malda, is going to initiate a special registration drive from June 9 to June 22. The fortnight-long campaign will be conducted across all Gram Panchayat (GP) offices in camp mode, covering blocks such as Chanchal, Ratua, Kaliachak, Harishchandrapur, English Bazar, Old Malda and Habibpur. This initiative, directed by the District Magistrate of Malda, Nitin Singhania, aims to register migrant workers under government welfare schemes for better access to benefits and support systems.

Speaking about the campaign, Joint Labour Commissioner (P), Tania Dutta, said: “This drive is a critical step toward ensuring that migrant workers are not left out of the social security net. Many of them are unaware of the benefits available to them, and this initiative will help bridge that gap.” The detailed schedule, enclosed with the official memo, lists over 100 camp locations, each set up at the respective GPs office on designated dates to ease access for rural populations.

Officials also called upon local Panchayat bodies, community workers and NGOs to support the drive. “We request all stakeholders to help mobilise workers and encourage their participation,” said a Labour department official. This registration is particularly significant as many migrant workers return to their villages during the Eid festival. By aligning the drive with this period, the administration hopes to register a large number of workers who are otherwise unavailable during other times of the year.

