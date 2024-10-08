Malda to have 19 librarians amid staff crunch

Malda: Malda is going to have 19 librarians as a recruitment panel for these positions in rural libraries has been published, marking a significant breakthrough in addressing the staffing crisis in the district.



The announcement was made recently, with selected candidates receiving letters for health examinations, while appointment letters are expected to be distributed after the Puja festival.

Malda district, home to 105 general libraries, has faced a severe shortage of librarians, resulting in over forty libraries being closed for an extended period. Currently, each librarian is responsible for managing multiple libraries, leading to limited access for readers, who often find themselves deprived of essential library services.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate and Chairman of the Local Library Authority, confirmed the development, stating: “We have published the recruitment panel for librarian positions and the selected candidates have been asked to undergo health examinations.” The last recruitment for librarians in the district occurred in 2008 and since then, many have retired, contributing to the ongoing crisis.

The initiative to fill these positions stems from efforts by Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury, who, two years ago, committed to filling 738 vacant librarian posts across the state. The recruitment process for the 29 positions in Malda began last May, but due to a lack of suitable candidates in certain categories, only 19 positions have been successfully filled. Tushar Kanti Mondal, Secretary of the District Branch of the Bengal General Library Employees and Welfare Association, expressed relief at the panel’s publication.

“We have been advocating for the recruitment of librarians for 16 years.

With 186 out of 234 sanctioned positions currently vacant, many libraries remain closed. This recruitment will allow at least 19 libraries to reopen their doors to the public,” Mondal said.